Share · View all patches · Build 10677142 · Last edited 2 March 2023 – 19:19:07 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.



"Victory will go to the greatest swordsman."

– Lucius

The day is almost here! The Emperor's Children gather for their unrestrained assault when they join the game tomorrow.

Learn all about their playstyle and discover the new cards for the IIIrd Legion in a handy playlist!