Quest Update

We have reworked the quest system, NPCs will no longer ask for finished food (that you cannot buy in shops), but raw resources instead, mostly fish, critters and crops.

Each character has their own quest list and can ask for up to 3 items, you get paid for each item delivered, and if you deliver all requested items you will also gain extra friendship with the NPC.

NPCs now have lines when requesting items and when you deliver something, adding more personality to each character.

We also improved the feedback when you earn money and your current funds are shown on the UI under the calendar.

Also we removed the taste specifications of NPCs, making the ideal dish is complicated enough, having to take NPC tastes in consideration makes the system too overwhelming.



We also added this little goober (should appear by the river during summer)

v0.57.0.3

Features:

Reworked the quest system

Added money counter under the calendar

Added river goobers

Changes:

Now there is an animation for collecting things with your hand

Fish loses interest if you move the hook too far

Bugfixes:

An issue where the toolbar would be clicked through the prefab screen was fixed.

Fixed an issue with the save/load screen showing the incorrect season for a save

Fixed a bug where going to the main menu broke the hand collection

You can no longer spend more money than you have.

Fixed bugs related to copy and pasting large buildings

Fixed a serious UI bug related to having all tutorials complete

You can no longer disable the main mod of the game

Using tool on empty air no longer gives experience

The Apply button in the graphics settings also apply resolution changes

The graphics settings no longer ignores input resolutions (previously it would only consider the drop down)

Fixed a couple bugs related to uploading items to the steam workshop