Quest Update

We have reworked the quest system, NPCs will no longer ask for finished food (that you cannot buy in shops), but raw resources instead, mostly fish, critters and crops.
Each character has their own quest list and can ask for up to 3 items, you get paid for each item delivered, and if you deliver all requested items you will also gain extra friendship with the NPC.
NPCs now have lines when requesting items and when you deliver something, adding more personality to each character.
We also improved the feedback when you earn money and your current funds are shown on the UI under the calendar.
Also we removed the taste specifications of NPCs, making the ideal dish is complicated enough, having to take NPC tastes in consideration makes the system too overwhelming.
We also added this little goober (should appear by the river during summer)
v0.57.0.3
Features:
Reworked the quest system
Added money counter under the calendar
Added river goobers
Changes:
Now there is an animation for collecting things with your hand
Fish loses interest if you move the hook too far
Bugfixes:
An issue where the toolbar would be clicked through the prefab screen was fixed.
Fixed an issue with the save/load screen showing the incorrect season for a save
Fixed a bug where going to the main menu broke the hand collection
You can no longer spend more money than you have.
Fixed bugs related to copy and pasting large buildings
Fixed a serious UI bug related to having all tutorials complete
You can no longer disable the main mod of the game
Using tool on empty air no longer gives experience
The Apply button in the graphics settings also apply resolution changes
The graphics settings no longer ignores input resolutions (previously it would only consider the drop down)
Fixed a couple bugs related to uploading items to the steam workshop
Changed files in this update