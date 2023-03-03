 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Aces and Adventures update for 3 March 2023

Patch Notes 1.014

Share · View all patches · Build 10676994 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added the following new Video Options which can be changed to further improve performance.

  • Animated Lighting: Whether or not adventure table lighting will have its color and intensity animated by small looping videos. Disabling this option can significantly improve performance.

  • Shadows: Whether or not lights will cast shadows. Disabling this option can increase performance a good amount.

  • Added “Extremely Low” quality option for “Particle Quality”. This option should be a notable performance increase for more complex particle effects.

  • Updated Localization.

  • Fixed bug which prevented ability search from functioning properly in certain languages.

  • Fixed bug which prevented Seasoned Adventurer - S achievement from being properly unlocked in certain cases.

  • Optimized a few visual effects.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1815571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link