Patch Notes 1.014

Added the following new Video Options which can be changed to further improve performance.

Animated Lighting: Whether or not adventure table lighting will have its color and intensity animated by small looping videos. Disabling this option can significantly improve performance.

Shadows: Whether or not lights will cast shadows. Disabling this option can increase performance a good amount.

Added “Extremely Low” quality option for “Particle Quality”. This option should be a notable performance increase for more complex particle effects.

Updated Localization.

Fixed bug which prevented ability search from functioning properly in certain languages.

Fixed bug which prevented Seasoned Adventurer - S achievement from being properly unlocked in certain cases.