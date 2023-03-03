-
Added the following new Video Options which can be changed to further improve performance.
Animated Lighting: Whether or not adventure table lighting will have its color and intensity animated by small looping videos. Disabling this option can significantly improve performance.
Shadows: Whether or not lights will cast shadows. Disabling this option can increase performance a good amount.
Added “Extremely Low” quality option for “Particle Quality”. This option should be a notable performance increase for more complex particle effects.
Updated Localization.
Fixed bug which prevented ability search from functioning properly in certain languages.
Fixed bug which prevented Seasoned Adventurer - S achievement from being properly unlocked in certain cases.
Optimized a few visual effects.
Aces and Adventures update for 3 March 2023
Patch Notes 1.014
Patchnotes via Steam Community
