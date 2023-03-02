 Skip to content

SailSim update for 2 March 2023

Localization

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I set up SailSim as it should be for localization (translations) and almost finished the first language (Russian).

SailSim is getting big and lessons take time to write so i started doing this now so i can do other things later.

