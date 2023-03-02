 Skip to content

Concealment update for 2 March 2023

Big Anniversary Update

Build 10676974 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Almost two years after the release of the game, I decided to rethink it. First of all, I fixed a bunch of old bugs. And started writing a new story. More precisely, the plot is not entirely new, rather expanded. The original version of the game asked a lot of questions, but did not give answers to them, which is why players had to think out the plot on their own.

After spending a whole year without access to a computer and the Internet, I thought a lot. Mostly I was thinking about my future projects. However, the Concealment did not let me go. I've been thinking a lot about how to improve the game so that both old players and new ones like it.

Changes and improvements:

  • Improved and expanded plot.
  • New scenes and locations.
  • New music and sounds.
  • Now there are 3 endings in the game, one of which is secret.
  • Fixed old bugs.
  • Added new puzzles.
  • And much more.

