Big Anniversary Update

Almost two years after the release of the game, I decided to rethink it. First of all, I fixed a bunch of old bugs. And started writing a new story. More precisely, the plot is not entirely new, rather expanded. The original version of the game asked a lot of questions, but did not give answers to them, which is why players had to think out the plot on their own.

After spending a whole year without access to a computer and the Internet, I thought a lot. Mostly I was thinking about my future projects. However, the Concealment did not let me go. I've been thinking a lot about how to improve the game so that both old players and new ones like it.

Changes and improvements: