Hey everyone! I'm thrilled to announce that version 0.0.9 of RUIN is here, and with it comes a whole new set of features and improvements. As a solo developer, I'm always looking for ways to make the game better, and that's where you come in.

Your feedback and suggestions are incredibly valuable to me. Whether it's a bug report or a new feature idea, I want to hear from you.

From now on, I'll be releasing weekly updates to the game. Some of these updates will be small, while others will be much larger and more significant. But regardless of their size, every update will be designed to make the game better.

The price of the game has also increased, not by much but it will continue to increase as more and more content is added!

As always, I'm open to any and all feedback and suggestions. I want to make sure that the game is the best it can be, and I can't do that without your help. So please, keep the feedback coming.

Thank you for your continued support, and I can't wait to see you in the game!

Now for the changelog…

We've added a countdown timer to the next planned update, so you'll always know when the next release is coming.

We've also added a developer console, allowing users to tweak settings and make changes to the game. (More commands will come)

Support for books has been added, so you can now read in-game.

We've started work on language support for multiple languages, making the game more accessible to players around the world.

We're working on a UI update to make the game easier to use and more intuitive. Stay tuned for more details!

Some building options have been temporarily disabled while we work on improvements to the system.

The camera system has been updated to give you more control and a better view of the game world.

We've made some improvements to the trees in the game, but a visual update is still pending.

New options have been added to the game, giving you more control over your gameplay experience.

We've fixed an issue with tooltip scaling, and tooltips will no longer disappear after dragging an item.

The change log will no longer appear on the main menu automatically, but you can still access it at any time.

We've changed the color space from Gamma to linear, which should improve the game's lighting.

The load and save windows have been updated for a better user experience.

We've added new options for starting a new game, giving you more control over your starting conditions.

We've implemented a proper version manager, making it easier to keep track of updates and changes to the game.

Game time now passes faster!

We've made some improvements to how units work, but further work is needed.

As always, we appreciate your feedback and suggestions. Thanks for playing, and we can't wait to see you in the game!