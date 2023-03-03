UPDATE NOW LIVE | Optimisation, Fixes, New Port Area

Hello all,

Thank you for your patience over the last couple of months whilst we addressed optimisation and crashing issues. We have worked hard on improving the overall stability of the game and fixed a number of issues while we're at it.

We have also updated a variety of areas around the map. Starting with the Eastern parts of the City,



and the Port Area.



We have also added traffic to more rural areas of the map, and updated lighting effects.



Full Patch Notes

New

Traffic added to Cod Town, Beach Town, City Marina, City East and rural asphalted roads

City East updated

City East departments, can use them, but not set as spawn points yet

Port area updated

Lighting effects improved

Minimap and full map UI updated with new areas

Dust particles added when driving on dirt roads

Optimizations

Memory improvements

Map loading speeds improved

Traffic and pedestrian waypoint finder improved

Traffic spawner logic with further distance

Environment/road objects mesh cleaned up

Reduced game size on disk

Fixes

Character no longer freezes when spawning at Cod Town

Vehicle texture mods should load now correctly

Vegetation adjusted across the map, also added to Cod Town, City Marina and City East

Road/highway mesh fixe

Terrain fixes

Reflection probes added around map

Mod.io updated

Christmas Holiday props removed

What's Next?

We are now hard at work developing a tutorial for the game and fixing more bugs leading up to our V1.0 launch. Don't worry though, there will be more exciting content and updates following version 1.0 as well.