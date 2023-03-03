UPDATE NOW LIVE | Optimisation, Fixes, New Port Area

Hello all,
Thank you for your patience over the last couple of months whilst we addressed optimisation and crashing issues. We have worked hard on improving the overall stability of the game and fixed a number of issues while we're at it.
We have also updated a variety of areas around the map. Starting with the Eastern parts of the City,
and the Port Area.
We have also added traffic to more rural areas of the map, and updated lighting effects.
Full Patch Notes
New
- Traffic added to Cod Town, Beach Town, City Marina, City East and rural asphalted roads
- City East updated
- City East departments, can use them, but not set as spawn points yet
- Port area updated
- Lighting effects improved
- Minimap and full map UI updated with new areas
- Dust particles added when driving on dirt roads
Optimizations
- Memory improvements
- Map loading speeds improved
- Traffic and pedestrian waypoint finder improved
- Traffic spawner logic with further distance
- Environment/road objects mesh cleaned up
- Reduced game size on disk
Fixes
- Character no longer freezes when spawning at Cod Town
- Vehicle texture mods should load now correctly
- Vegetation adjusted across the map, also added to Cod Town, City Marina and City East
- Road/highway mesh fixe
- Terrain fixes
- Reflection probes added around map
- Mod.io updated
- Christmas Holiday props removed
What's Next?
We are now hard at work developing a tutorial for the game and fixing more bugs leading up to our V1.0 launch. Don't worry though, there will be more exciting content and updates following version 1.0 as well.
