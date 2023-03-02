 Skip to content

Supreme Ruler Ultimate update for 2 March 2023

Mini Update and Hotfixes

Build 10676885

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Supreme Ruler Ultimate received a minor update today. The content included here is mostly available as hotfixes directly from our forums plus a few minor UI tweaks. Thanks again to all our community members who play and enjoy the game to this day, and we hope that our upcoming Supreme Ruler 2030 will continue your interest in modern day world domination!

Be sure to add Supreme Ruler 2030 to your Steam Wishlist!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2093410/Supreme_Ruler_2030/

