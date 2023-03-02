[Beta] P&C HotFix: 020323

Back to what Beta builds are meant for! Potentially burn the place down!

Many fixes in this one:

ːswirliesː Fixed game freezing in the World Map if playing the Intro section

ːswirliesː Fixed the player being unable to fly or swap characters after crossing the mountain borders in flight

ːswirliesː Fixed crash at Deep Merk entrance after facing the Spika the first time

ːswirliesː Fixed male Mermaid NPCs cycling between new looks every time you talk to one

ːswirliesː Fixed flight over water areas glitch

ːswirliesː Fixed Progeny states not being removed from the Knight or Princesses if there's no Progeny in the party anymore

ːswirliesː Fixed Beach scavenger's timer not working

ːswirliesː Fixed Pause Menu being accessible during animations' climaxes

ːswirliesː Fixed Cat Princess "Random" animation not being available in her menu

ːswirliesː Fixed Oni Princess animation #3 not being available in her menu

Plus:

[TEST] Adjustments regarding Crystal Princess' skill

[TEST] Cache will now get cleared on any transfer to a new location, report if something weird happens, or if it manages to keep the save file's size small!

Make sure to report if anything goes wrong, I'll be working on bugs nonstop!