Fixing bugs and errors.

Hello! Very little time has passed since the release and I did not expect that we would see each other so soon, but there are reasons for this. During the game phase, there were some bugs and errors that could interfere with your game, but now most of them are gone. Below I will talk about them.

1 - The main problem was the inability to improve the village,

because your level was initially lower than planned. It's been successfully changed.

2. Fixed some bugs related to animation. Now switching weapons in your hands looks more reasonable.

3. Most importantly, the first level has been replaced. I thought it would be a good idea to present the story this way, but it turned out not to be the case.

Now, when you start a new game, you will see a cutscene that will introduce you to the village and the history of this world. In the future, it will most likely be replaced, but for now, so be it. It's all better than nothing.

That's it for now, I'll continue to develop content. Good luck!