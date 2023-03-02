Update 0.8.3

Hello everyone! Today we bring you a patch that balances the game and fixes a few bugs. It also introduces new changes on Shrines and Yggdrasil.

Shrines

We have modified how shrines are displayed in runs. Previously, all the Shrines appeared from the beginning. Now, at the start of the game you will have 4 Common Shrines available that can give you Common or Rare relics. After defeating the first boss and returning from Gnöki’s Realm, 2 new Rare Shrines will appear, which will give you Rare or Epic relics. Finally, after defeating the second boss and returning from Gnöki, a new Epic Shrine will appear, which will grant you an Epic relic.



The rarity of the Shrines will affect the requirements of each one of them.

With this change you will always have something to do when you return from Gnöki.

Yggdrasil

The Shrine update affects Yggdrasil too. Some power-ups have been modified and some new ones have been added. Above all, the last upgrade in the Buildings branch has been changed, and we are really looking forward for you to try it. With this upgrade, after you complete a Shrine, there will be a 25% chance that the Shrine will activate again, so you can get another reward. PS: it also affects the Ascension Shrine ;)

The last power-up of the Healing branch has also received an upgrade. It can now be upgraded up to level 3, giving one extra resurrection per level.

And… Many of you have been asking for this feature: You’ll be able to save up to 5 different Yggdrasil builds! We hope this helps you a ton!

Balancing

Artifacts

Regarding artifacts, there still be more and more of them and the pool will get bigger and bigger, making it more difficult to get the ones you want. Therefore, we have made the following changes:

When you reroll in Gnöki's Store you will always get a different potion, artifact, rune or chest.

Gnöki's Store will now provide an extra artifact from Happiness level 3 onwards.

Fire, Ice, Lightning, and Poison artifact cards still do not make the impact we’d like to. For now, we have raised their effect probability to 75% (previously 50%). With the next Realm release there will be new elemental synergies and these cards will have a higher power.

The fireball artifact now releases several bursts of fire and more projectiles.

Survivors

Some survivors benefit from certain relics and others are of no use to them. We have made certain relics more likely to appear depending on the survivor you are playing. eg: Thyra will have more relics related to poison, Hafgrim with the 3 elements, Talkôr with gold...

This does not mean that the other relics will not appear, but they have less probability to do so.

Talkôr has undergone some improvements:

Talkôr has two new relics in his constellation, which we know you're surely like.

His ultimate can now also give you gold or artifacts when used.

Relics

As expected, certain weapons were too OP while others were not reaching the expected results:

Axeldör:

Stormbringer: Axe damage upgrades have been reduced.

Iron Hammer: the cooldown has been reduced and the attack speed has been increased. Thyra :

Poison Bomb: number of projectiles has been increased.

Poison Bomb's Area Expansion Ascension speed has been increased.

Focus effect is clearer. It now affects the character. Hafgrim :

Thunder Codex: cooldown has been reduced. Helga :

Book of Stars: cooldown has been reduced and attack speed has been increased.

Tarot deck: reduced the cooldown and the time it takes for each card to appear.

Fixes and improvements:

Artifacts were not working properly. Some of them didn't let you use them and sometimes another one appeared.

Some shaders were not working correctly.

The projectiles of the Alfheim fire slimes were not inflicting damage.

Mama Bat no longer fires projectiles after she’s been defeated.

Mama Bat's dash is easier to dodge.

In some cases, Yggdrasil's Limit Break reroll was not working properly.

The confusion icon now blinks a few moments before it wears off.

Fixed a chest visual bug when you had the free reroll.

Changed how the experience reduction is displayed in Ragnarok Mode.

The obelisk cooldown has been reduced from 180 seconds to 120.

Talkôr's ultimate stopped working when you had every relic.

When Talkôr had a lot of coins (lives) they went over the screen.



