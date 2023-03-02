BWM 1.5 is HERE!

A new update is finally out right now!

The update focuses in the mid to late game, adding 4 new upgrades:

Auto Upgrades:

You can select any upgrade and the game will automatically purchase it once your balance reaches de needed price.

Auto Farming:

A group of your workers will collect a section of your resources. The frequency of this collection will increasey with the level of the upgrade.

Score Up:

Every recipe you complete will give you more points, making your climb of the leaderboard faster. Very expensive upgrade planned for late game.

Money Up:

Every recipe you complete will give you more money. Making buying other upgrades more easy or even possible.

A new Achievement has been added for reaching the first place in the global leaderboard. That is you will need to be the first at least one time to get the achievement.

A minor feature added with the update is the capability to refresh the looks of all your workers:

With this update the new 3 DLCs are now available, go check them out!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2303270/Blacksmith_Weapon_Merchant__Demons_DLC/?curator_clanid=42723896

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2303271/Blacksmith_Weapon_Merchant__Angels_DLC/?curator_clanid=42723896

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2303272/Blacksmith_Weapon_Merchant__Magicians_DLC/?curator_clanid=42723896