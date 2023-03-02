New patch! Lasers! New magic wand terraformation

Adds:
- Lasers
- New rune: Mana regen / Mana per hit
- Magic wands to change the ground surface
- Ice blocks transmutation magic wand
Engine
- Dynamic laser engine, fully customisable from config files
- color, size, shape
- deformation type
- configurable lightning effect arround
- Guns can burst dynamic lasers with access to all custom parameters
Fixed
- Soulgems bounce on companion orbs and NPCs (shops)
- Doors cannot be closed if there is a companion orb in the way
- Small grass and ground deposits are not rendered correctly in windy conditions
- Protector unique monsters can be catched
Changes:
- When crafting, the cursor item is automatically sent to the bag if you craft a different object
- Incubator ergonomy: place the gem directly in the inventory if you click on the empty slot
Fix:
- Monsters are not visible in the incubator
- Fixed lasers visual on death
Engine:
- Implementation of a quadtree to optimize collisions and damages on entities
- Lua API for auras
- lua package system to import external lua scripts from the moddable folder
Changed files in this update