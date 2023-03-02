 Skip to content

Planet Centauri update for 2 March 2023

New patch! Lasers! New magic wand terraformation

Patchnotes via Steam Community



Adds:

  • Lasers
  • New rune: Mana regen / Mana per hit
  • Magic wands to change the ground surface
  • Ice blocks transmutation magic wand

Engine

  • Dynamic laser engine, fully customisable from config files
  • color, size, shape
  • deformation type
  • configurable lightning effect arround
  • Guns can burst dynamic lasers with access to all custom parameters

Fixed

  • Soulgems bounce on companion orbs and NPCs (shops)
  • Doors cannot be closed if there is a companion orb in the way
  • Small grass and ground deposits are not rendered correctly in windy conditions
  • Protector unique monsters can be catched

Changes:

  • When crafting, the cursor item is automatically sent to the bag if you craft a different object
  • Incubator ergonomy: place the gem directly in the inventory if you click on the empty slot

    Fix:
  • Monsters are not visible in the incubator
  • Fixed lasers visual on death

    Engine:
  • Implementation of a quadtree to optimize collisions and damages on entities
  • Lua API for auras
  • lua package system to import external lua scripts from the moddable folder

