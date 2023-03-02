Sword x Hime 1.11.0 (The 6th major update part 1)

Sword x Hime 1.11.0

[Add] Added button binding feature.

[Add] Added gamepad support (excluding UI).

[Fix] Fixed an issue where the 49th summoned monster could not be killed.

[Fix] Fixed abnormal camera movement when pressing the middle mouse button.

[Fix] Fixed an issue where a rock in the waterfall area of level 1 would trap the player and prevent movement.

[Fix] Fixed an issue where saving in the town was not functional.

[Fix] Fixed an issue where the screen would not appear when triggering an H event with an NPC.

[Modify] Changed camera control during H scenes to a free camera.

[Modify] Reduced the time it takes for enemy corpses to disappear from 5 seconds to 3 seconds.