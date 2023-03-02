 Skip to content

RPG Architect update for 2 March 2023

Feature Updates

2 March 2023

  • OSX Bundle updated for OSX-related details.
  • Template List and List UI Elements now allow for altering visibility when disabled and are reflected appropriately in the engine.
  • Some minor updates to Physics (groundwork for future changes).

