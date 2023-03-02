- OSX Bundle updated for OSX-related details.
- Template List and List UI Elements now allow for altering visibility when disabled and are reflected appropriately in the engine.
- Some minor updates to Physics (groundwork for future changes).
RPG Architect update for 2 March 2023
Feature Updates
