The Planet Crafter update for 2 March 2023

"Fish & Drones" Patch #1 - Main branch

Hello Terraformers!

I've just uploaded a small patch on the main branch.
As usual, restart Steam to get the patch.

As usual, restart Steam to get the update.

V 0.7.008 : Changelog
Remove grabbing of drones (not usefull & prone to bugs)
Remove logistics on containers not crafted by players (wrecks and outside) (not logical & was leading to bugs)
Fix a bug where drones would "loop" in the stations
Improve drones performances
One new golden crate
Fix russian translation issue
Deconstruction chip t2 does not require nitrogen anymore

Stay in the loop

As always, don't miss any informations about Planet Crafter and Miju Games :

See you soon, and good terraforming!

Brice for Miju Games

