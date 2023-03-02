"Fish & Drones" Patch #1 - Main branch

Hello Terraformers!
V 0.7.008 : Changelog
Remove grabbing of drones (not usefull & prone to bugs)
Remove logistics on containers not crafted by players (wrecks and outside) (not logical & was leading to bugs)
Fix a bug where drones would "loop" in the stations
Improve drones performances
One new golden crate
Fix russian translation issue
Deconstruction chip t2 does not require nitrogen anymore
