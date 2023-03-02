"Fish & Drones" Patch #1 - Main branch

Share · View all patches · Build 10676434 · Last edited 2 March 2023 – 17:39:24 UTC by Wendy

Hello Terraformers!

I've just uploaded a small patch on the main branch.

As usual, restart Steam to get the patch.

V 0.7.008 : Changelog

Remove grabbing of drones (not usefull & prone to bugs)

Remove logistics on containers not crafted by players (wrecks and outside) (not logical & was leading to bugs)

Fix a bug where drones would "loop" in the stations

Improve drones performances

One new golden crate

Fix russian translation issue

Deconstruction chip t2 does not require nitrogen anymore

