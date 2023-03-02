- Performance optimization.
- Replace the camera with a top-down view.
Additional: The original intention is to do large-scale battles, but the current performance situation can only support up to 200 tanks, that is, the battle in the demo is the largest scale, and the top-down view will greatly improve the performance, but there will be some insufficient information because the view is not as far as before,
Performance optimization.
