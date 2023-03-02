 Skip to content

Hero's Quest: Automatic Roguelite RPG update for 2 March 2023

PATCH NOTES 0.23.54

Build 10676268 · Last edited by Wendy

HOUSE KEEPING and QOL

  • general bug fixes and crash fixes
  • improved gamepad support
  • enabling volume and framerate control on mobile (up to 120fps on selected devices)
  • making player animations more responsive to inputs to avoid the "moonwalk effect"
  • adding max energy text below current energy
  • improving readability for some UI elements
  • "breathing" idle animation to the player sprite
  • setting battle sound effects to not play more than 8 times a second
  • enlarging effect for battle sprites when on hit
  • numbers below 9999 are unformatted
  • numbers below 1M will only show up to 2 decimal places (99.99k, 99k, 99.9k)
  • reducing input lock time when changing maps (less time stopped after loading a map)
  • updated Post FX effects to be a bit lighter for mobile devices
  • drastically improving the main menu loading, no more 10 seconds lock when going to the main menu
  • fixing missing mobs on last normal game map and new maps
  • updating +6 +9 and +12 item effect
  • reducing player immunity time from 5 to 3 seconds
  • updating video skips amount

NEW STUFF

  • adding 4 new ticket skins
  • adding 2 new paid skins
  • adding 2 500k heroes after the 200k heroes
  • adding 4 new heroes, unlocked by playing the awaken mode
  • adding def relics
  • hiding locked hero sprites

BALANCE CHANGES

  • changing Necromancer stat bonus from 50% agi to 50% hp
  • buffing Assassin attack bonus from 100% to 125%
  • changing valk and crimson base stats to +100% hp and +25% def
  • reflecting raw attack instead of the damage taken
  • rage now boosts attack instead of damage
  • concentration now increases raw attack instead of damage dealt
  • buffing level 1 concentration attack boost by +5%
  • changing swiftness to AS% bonus, calculated before concentration reduction
  • nerfing def relics from 50/80/125 to 50/75/120
  • nerfing hp relics from 35/50/70to 35/45/65

AWAKEN MODE

  • unlocked after beating the Illusion
  • you'll start the game from the start but with a stat point boost that increases every time you awaken
  • when you awaken you lose all equipment, but all relics are kept
  • awaken abilities are unlocked after a certain awakening numbers
  • new area with 5 new bosses

