PATCH NOTES 0.23.54

HOUSE KEEPING and QOL
- general bug fixes and crash fixes
- improved gamepad support
- enabling volume and framerate control on mobile (up to 120fps on selected devices)
- making player animations more responsive to inputs to avoid the "moonwalk effect"
- adding max energy text below current energy
- improving readability for some UI elements
- "breathing" idle animation to the player sprite
- setting battle sound effects to not play more than 8 times a second
- enlarging effect for battle sprites when on hit
- numbers below 9999 are unformatted
- numbers below 1M will only show up to 2 decimal places (99.99k, 99k, 99.9k)
- reducing input lock time when changing maps (less time stopped after loading a map)
- updated Post FX effects to be a bit lighter for mobile devices
- drastically improving the main menu loading, no more 10 seconds lock when going to the main menu
- fixing missing mobs on last normal game map and new maps
- updating +6 +9 and +12 item effect
- reducing player immunity time from 5 to 3 seconds
- updating video skips amount
NEW STUFF
- adding 4 new ticket skins
- adding 2 new paid skins
- adding 2 500k heroes after the 200k heroes
- adding 4 new heroes, unlocked by playing the awaken mode
- adding def relics
- hiding locked hero sprites
BALANCE CHANGES
- changing Necromancer stat bonus from 50% agi to 50% hp
- buffing Assassin attack bonus from 100% to 125%
- changing valk and crimson base stats to +100% hp and +25% def
- reflecting raw attack instead of the damage taken
- rage now boosts attack instead of damage
- concentration now increases raw attack instead of damage dealt
- buffing level 1 concentration attack boost by +5%
- changing swiftness to AS% bonus, calculated before concentration reduction
- nerfing def relics from 50/80/125 to 50/75/120
- nerfing hp relics from 35/50/70to 35/45/65
AWAKEN MODE
- unlocked after beating the Illusion
- you'll start the game from the start but with a stat point boost that increases every time you awaken
- when you awaken you lose all equipment, but all relics are kept
- awaken abilities are unlocked after a certain awakening numbers
- new area with 5 new bosses
Changed files in this update