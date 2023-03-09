Stranded: Alien Dawn - Patch v0.40.230309

Hello Survivors!
A new patch for Stranded: Alien Dawn has just been released! Check out the patch notes below for the full set of changes:
Release notes
Mod Tools
Added UI Sample Mod to: InsertYourPathHere\steam\steamapps\common\Stranded - Alien Dawn\ModTools\Samples\Mods\Sample UI
Added a new Mod Item named 'Constant' that is located within the Gameplay section of the Mod Editor
- The 'Constant' Mod Item allows you to modify the global constants used by the game - please see the Mod Tools documentation for details
Added a confirmation for "Copy from" operations in the Mod Editor
Revised the Mod Tools Docs
Miscellaneous
- Corrected typo on the word 'Reconstruct', as well as within some associated text overflows
