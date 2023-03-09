 Skip to content

Stranded: Alien Dawn update for 9 March 2023

Stranded: Alien Dawn - Patch v0.40.230309

Build 10676217

Hello Survivors! 

A new patch for Stranded: Alien Dawn has just been released! Check out the patch notes below for the full set of changes:

Release notes

Mod Tools

  • Added UI Sample Mod to: InsertYourPathHere\steam\steamapps\common\Stranded - Alien Dawn\ModTools\Samples\Mods\Sample UI

  • Added a new Mod Item named 'Constant' that is located within the Gameplay section of the Mod Editor

    • The 'Constant' Mod Item allows you to modify the global constants used by the game - please see the Mod Tools documentation for details

  • Added a confirmation for "Copy from" operations in the Mod Editor

  • Revised the Mod Tools Docs

Miscellaneous

  • Corrected typo on the word 'Reconstruct', as well as within some associated text overflows

