Steam Deck Update Released!

Hi Subnauts,

We’re thrilled to release an update today for Subnautica on Steam to improve compatibility with the Steam Deck.

You’ll notice that Subnautica is now marked as ‘Verified’ on the Steam Store, which means that the game should work seamlessly when you play it on the Steam Deck.

Here are some of the improvements the team made to bring the Steam Deck compatibility update to life!

Patch Notes

Steam SDK upgrade

Steamworks .NET upgraded to 20.1.0

Virtual Keyboard support for Steam Big Picture mode

Fixed wrong controller stick dead zones handling (now should be easier to aim using controller)

Fixed occasional black screen on game start

Refactoring, other fixes and UX improvements (mostly related to controllers)

Fixed black screen in VR after resolution change

We hope these changes will make your Subnautica experience on Steam and the Steam Deck even better than ever!

Keep diving,

Unknown Worlds