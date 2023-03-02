Bugs, Updates and Fixes #2

Presidents!

Thank you for your feedback and patience. We are working tirelessly to provide you with better experience. Today we are presenting to you new fixes and improvements. We are hoping for your playthroughs to go as smoothly as they should be.

WHAT'S NEW

Custom Party added as option.

Removed AP upkeep for Conquer and Espinage.

New upgrade available for Conquer. Economy income based on damage.

New upgrade available for Investigation. Politics income based on active turns count.

Improved UI - New Popup Windows describing Map Actions should clearer.

Improved UX - Map Actions descriptions should be clearer.

WHAT'S FIXED

ESC as a shortcut to close the Cabinet works once again.

Cabinet changes info doesn’t get stuck under the statistics UI.

The tutorial window resets correctly after loading save.

Elections Window resets correctly.

Dialogues and Articles with reactions on attacking other countries have been fixed.

Map Events should no longer disappear or disable interactions with the Map.

Flawed Interaction with Map in part of screen when opening Map with active talk.

Infinite Investigation exploit.

Grammar and spelling fixes.

We’re still working on more changes and additional content for you to enjoy. So keep your eyes open for more things to come.

Cheers,

The Devs

