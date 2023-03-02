 Skip to content

Emperial Knights Playtest update for 2 March 2023

Boss Patch Added ! 3.2.0 is out for the Test Realm !

EK_Patch 3.2.0
-Added bosses mechanics
-fixed arrow not firing
-fixed magic combat.

Emperial Knights Playtest Content Depot 1688631
