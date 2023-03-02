Tap Ninja v4.1.11 is live!

● The Holiday quest button has been moved next to the Daily Quest button

● When opening the game, auto usage of abilities (once unlocked) will start only after 3 seconds

● Challenges now give a more accurate Gold reward

● Customization menu button animation bug fixed

● The selected hat is now properly worn in the character selection menu

● Rope Hooks enemy detection improved

● The Ascension run statistics now correctly won't reset after Perfect Ascension

● Some minor bug fixes