● The Holiday quest button has been moved next to the Daily Quest button
● When opening the game, auto usage of abilities (once unlocked) will start only after 3 seconds
● Challenges now give a more accurate Gold reward
● Customization menu button animation bug fixed
● The selected hat is now properly worn in the character selection menu
● Rope Hooks enemy detection improved
● The Ascension run statistics now correctly won't reset after Perfect Ascension
● Some minor bug fixes
Tap Ninja update for 2 March 2023
Tap Ninja v4.1.11 is live!
● The Holiday quest button has been moved next to the Daily Quest button
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update