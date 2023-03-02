 Skip to content

Tap Ninja update for 2 March 2023

Tap Ninja v4.1.11 is live!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

● The Holiday quest button has been moved next to the Daily Quest button
● When opening the game, auto usage of abilities (once unlocked) will start only after 3 seconds
● Challenges now give a more accurate Gold reward
● Customization menu button animation bug fixed
● The selected hat is now properly worn in the character selection menu
● Rope Hooks enemy detection improved
● The Ascension run statistics now correctly won't reset after Perfect Ascension
● Some minor bug fixes

