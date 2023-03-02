 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Merge & Blade update for 2 March 2023

Update News & Next Update announcement!

Share · View all patches · Build 10675868 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, everyone!
Thank you for all the feedback, we are here some patch and improvements!

Patch Notes

Gold is now obtained in proportion to the number of turns at the end of a round with remaining turns.
Now Score earns when leveling up the Hero in the roguelike (DLC character)
Added the skip button in the roguelike intro
Added resolution in the options
Now gameplay ends immediately when roguelike characters die in the roguelike mode
Supports Cloud save
Added the options in the roguelike mode
Added Round UI in the roguelike mode

Balance

Increased the Hero stats (DLC character)

Bug Fixes

Fixed Sound save bug
Fixed a bug where gold UI were not appear in the challenge mode
Fixed a bug where BGM did not appear in the roguelike mode


And we're also working on 3 roguelike characters and the other scenario in the roguelike! We are trying to update the game within a month.
Please stay tuned!

We are also waiting for your feedback here:
Discord: https://discord.gg/rbNrc8MWpS
Twitter: https://twitter.com/magiccubegames
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/MagicCubeGames

Thanks!
See you soon!

Changed files in this update

Merge & Blade Content Depot 1446931
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link