Update News & Next Update announcement!

Hello, everyone!
Thank you for all the feedback, we are here some patch and improvements!
Patch Notes
Gold is now obtained in proportion to the number of turns at the end of a round with remaining turns.
Now Score earns when leveling up the Hero in the roguelike (DLC character)
Added the skip button in the roguelike intro
Added resolution in the options
Now gameplay ends immediately when roguelike characters die in the roguelike mode
Supports Cloud save
Added the options in the roguelike mode
Added Round UI in the roguelike mode
Balance
Increased the Hero stats (DLC character)
Bug Fixes
Fixed Sound save bug
Fixed a bug where gold UI were not appear in the challenge mode
Fixed a bug where BGM did not appear in the roguelike mode
And we're also working on 3 roguelike characters and the other scenario in the roguelike! We are trying to update the game within a month.
Please stay tuned!
We are also waiting for your feedback here:
Discord: https://discord.gg/rbNrc8MWpS
Twitter: https://twitter.com/magiccubegames
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/MagicCubeGames
Thanks!
See you soon!
