Update News & Next Update announcement!

Hello, everyone!

Thank you for all the feedback, we are here some patch and improvements!

Patch Notes

Gold is now obtained in proportion to the number of turns at the end of a round with remaining turns.

Now Score earns when leveling up the Hero in the roguelike (DLC character)

Added the skip button in the roguelike intro

Added resolution in the options

Now gameplay ends immediately when roguelike characters die in the roguelike mode

Supports Cloud save

Added the options in the roguelike mode

Added Round UI in the roguelike mode

Balance

Increased the Hero stats (DLC character)

Bug Fixes

Fixed Sound save bug

Fixed a bug where gold UI were not appear in the challenge mode

Fixed a bug where BGM did not appear in the roguelike mode



And we're also working on 3 roguelike characters and the other scenario in the roguelike! We are trying to update the game within a month.

Please stay tuned!

We are also waiting for your feedback here:

Discord: https://discord.gg/rbNrc8MWpS

Twitter: https://twitter.com/magiccubegames

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/MagicCubeGames

Thanks!

See you soon!