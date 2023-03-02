Update V0.99: Treasure Hunt!

In a place beyond the reach of light,

A secret tunnel hides from sight.

But to enter, you must first behold,

The key that's cast in shining gold.

This key, a treasure to behold,

Can open gates to the untold world.

But to obtain it, you must be bold,

And pay a price that's worth gold.

Many have sought it, but few have found,

The key that lies beneath the ground.

But if you have the means to pay,

The key may be yours, on this very day.

So gather your riches, and seek the way,

To the forge where the key may lay.

For with it, you'll unlock a world unknown,

And find treasures that have never been shown.

Clues:

Good Luck.