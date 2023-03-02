New Build!

Click here to see our new update video.

New Scene

Welcome back to another Iragon changelog. A new week calls for a new scene. Lexi, Brianna and Darick had a long and tiring fight with the voiceless leader. At the end of the fight Lexi finds out the truth about what Brianna has been doing and that rubs her the wrong way. For now I won't reveal more and I hope you guys stick around to find out what happens next. This scene is testable in the Experimental Hall in both TP and VR, through the portal "Lexi Boss Defeat Scene"

New Demon Girl Enemy

We also completely redid the behavior of the Mage enemies. They now have an area of effect attack and will also try to run away from you if you get too close.

