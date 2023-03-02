- New Grand Librarian Topic : Alternative passageway
- New Grand Librarian Topic : Escaping the kingdom
- Fixed the new Grand Librarian dialogue topics not working
- Fixed some map visual bugs
- Voice SFX given to the Hyperbolic Host
- Voice SFX given to the Face in the Wall
- Voice SFX given to the Golden Saint
- New Boss music for Gold Mines & Undergrounds
- New Boss music for Frozen Depths
- New Boss music for Mossy Ruins
- Some tweaks to the Big Evil Flower boss, increased it's HP from 800 to 1000
- SFX added to Big Evil Flower
- Updated Mine Demons VFX a bit and it's been given SFX
- Updated gate GFX in boss fights
- Changed the gate position in the Big Germ fight
- Changed the Master Blockmonster arena slightly
Lone Fungus update for 2 March 2023
0.8.9
Patchnotes via Steam Community
