Lone Fungus update for 2 March 2023

0.8.9

Share · View all patches · Build 10675760 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New Grand Librarian Topic : Alternative passageway
  • New Grand Librarian Topic : Escaping the kingdom
  • Fixed the new Grand Librarian dialogue topics not working
  • Fixed some map visual bugs
  • Voice SFX given to the Hyperbolic Host
  • Voice SFX given to the Face in the Wall
  • Voice SFX given to the Golden Saint
  • New Boss music for Gold Mines & Undergrounds
  • New Boss music for Frozen Depths
  • New Boss music for Mossy Ruins
  • Some tweaks to the Big Evil Flower boss, increased it's HP from 800 to 1000
  • SFX added to Big Evil Flower
  • Updated Mine Demons VFX a bit and it's been given SFX
  • Updated gate GFX in boss fights
  • Changed the gate position in the Big Germ fight
  • Changed the Master Blockmonster arena slightly

