Major Update Version 0.17: Step by step

It's been 2 weeks and you know what that means, it update time! I know we haven't been able to release updates lately and I thank you very much for your patience! As we mention before, sometimes, a new system requires an enormous work under the surface, this was exactly the case here! Fortunately, we have been able to make it through!

As we hinted to before, this update is focuses mainly on reworking the progression within the game, the goal is to facilitate the onboarding of new players as well as give older players challenges to look forward to.

New player will start the game with a smaller pool of objects that are easy to understand and uses and will organically unlock new one by playing. This allows us to make sure that items that require a better understanding of the game will be unlocked once the player has a good grasp of the mechanics.

Older players will, on their end, are rewarding with new challenges to take on. Indeed the number of achievement has gone up from 20 to 77. They will also be able to spend the excess gold nugget they might have accumulated.

Adding achievement has required us to create a new backend system (which took some time) that will also allow us to add more of them in future update in an easier fashion.

Last time, we also did a poll regarding objects that you would like to see implemented in the game, here are the 5 most upvoted:

With 156 votes : Ethereal Flame - Spawns an invincible minion that picks up coins for you, it also inflicts damage when it collides with an enemy

Desperate Burst - Whenever you get down to 1hp, kill all enemies on the screen (120 seconds cooldown).

Relentless Momentum - Whenever you move, adds 10% to your area effect size and raises your damage by 5% for every 5 meter (max 10 times)

Finally, we fixed a few bugs here an there, tweaked a few things and updated a few visual assets, you know, the usual shenanigans.

That's it for today, you can check the full patch note below. See you soon!

Content

Quality of Life

No Achievement Icon : An icon now appears when achievement are disabled

New menu pop up when starting a game with Redemption options enables

Achievements menu : You will now be able to check the achievements from within the game and they will reward you with various things

Super Black Market : You will now be able to spent your excess gold nuggets int the Super Black Market (don't forget that it will enable redemption options when you do)

Infamy levels can now be unlocked in the Nightmare Escape mode

Daily Challenge : Fence modifier and more movespeed for player and ennemies can not occur together anymore

Undertaker Fight : Undertaker's projectiles disappear when he dies

Progression

Many objects now need to be unlocked, this shouldn't hinder old player as they sill have unlocked or should unlock most quite easily but will help new player to understand the game with a more simplistic limited item pool to start with

Balance

Undertaker's life in Nightmare Escape mode : 25 000 -> 20 000

Bosses : All hitboxes have been reworked - You won't be hit by Undertaker's hat for example

Black Market : Price adjustments

Serra's portrait has been updated to more closely ressemble her main menu counterpart

Ollin's portrait has been updated to more closely ressemble its main menu counterpart

Nigel's portrait has been updated to more closely ressemble his main menu counterpart

Serra's Bowgun unlock Icon has been updated

Nigel's unlock Icon has been updated

Ollin's unlock Icon has been updated

Roger's unlock Icon has been updated

Natoko's unlock Icon has been updated

R0B3RT's unlock Icon has been updated

Slight shade added on the map

Onion FX update

Seismic Dance FX update

New Achievements

Against all odds

Agendaddict I

Agendaddict II

Agendaddict III

I can do this all day

All over the place

Amazing feat I

Amazing feat I

Artemis' emisary

As long as it works

Billionaire Philantropist

Bury the dead

Catch me if you can

Climactic finale

Coffee High

Common feat I

Common feat II

Common feat III

Common feat IV

Demi-god

Deus ex Machina

Duel of Fates

Fastest draw in Greenhill

Get High on your Own Supply

Hanging by a thread

Impressive feat I

Impressive feat II

Impressive feat III

Impressive feat IV

Incredible feat I

Incredible feat II

Incredible feat III

Incredible feat IV

Jump Scare

Jumpy Behaviour

Lethal shot

The one with the loaded gun

Longjump Champion

Lucky Luke

Marathoneer

Overtaken

Pack Master

Party in the streets

Plague Bearer

Redemption Arc

Rest in peace

Science prevails

Six Feet Under

The start of something big

Sweet Revenge

Tag Extreme

Talented

Tireless

Trial and success

Untouchable

Unwavering

Vampire

Bug Fixes

Inventory now work even when player has no object yet

Nitro crit's explosion do the proper planned damage now

Hot Fixes in version 0.16