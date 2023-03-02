Major Update Version 0.17: Step by step

Hello fellow outlaws!
It's been 2 weeks and you know what that means, it update time! I know we haven't been able to release updates lately and I thank you very much for your patience! As we mention before, sometimes, a new system requires an enormous work under the surface, this was exactly the case here! Fortunately, we have been able to make it through!
As we hinted to before, this update is focuses mainly on reworking the progression within the game, the goal is to facilitate the onboarding of new players as well as give older players challenges to look forward to.
New player will start the game with a smaller pool of objects that are easy to understand and uses and will organically unlock new one by playing. This allows us to make sure that items that require a better understanding of the game will be unlocked once the player has a good grasp of the mechanics.
Older players will, on their end, are rewarding with new challenges to take on. Indeed the number of achievement has gone up from 20 to 77. They will also be able to spend the excess gold nugget they might have accumulated.
Adding achievement has required us to create a new backend system (which took some time) that will also allow us to add more of them in future update in an easier fashion.
Last time, we also did a poll regarding objects that you would like to see implemented in the game, here are the 5 most upvoted:
- With 156 votes : Ethereal Flame - Spawns an invincible minion that picks up coins for you, it also inflicts damage when it collides with an enemy
- With 113 votes : Godly Die: Your re-rolls for upgrades now raise the quality of the choices you have (up to mythic rarity for any type of upgrade). Gain 1 re-roll.
- With 62 votes : Last pull: When you take a hit, attracts all collectibles visible on the screen
- With 49 votes : Panic attack: Throws 3 knives in random directions for each 2 meters travelled
- And with 48 votes each :
Desperate Burst - Whenever you get down to 1hp, kill all enemies on the screen (120 seconds cooldown).
Relentless Momentum - Whenever you move, adds 10% to your area effect size and raises your damage by 5% for every 5 meter (max 10 times)
We will keep on creating polls regularly to know what you'd like to see in the game
Finally, we fixed a few bugs here an there, tweaked a few things and updated a few visual assets, you know, the usual shenanigans.
That's it for today, you can check the full patch note below. See you soon!
Enjoy!
Content
Quality of Life
- No Achievement Icon : An icon now appears when achievement are disabled
- New menu pop up when starting a game with Redemption options enables
- Achievements menu : You will now be able to check the achievements from within the game and they will reward you with various things
- Super Black Market : You will now be able to spent your excess gold nuggets int the Super Black Market (don't forget that it will enable redemption options when you do)
- Infamy levels can now be unlocked in the Nightmare Escape mode
- Daily Challenge : Fence modifier and more movespeed for player and ennemies can not occur together anymore
- Undertaker Fight : Undertaker's projectiles disappear when he dies
Progression
Many objects now need to be unlocked, this shouldn't hinder old player as they sill have unlocked or should unlock most quite easily but will help new player to understand the game with a more simplistic limited item pool to start with
Balance
- Undertaker's life in Nightmare Escape mode : 25 000 -> 20 000
- Bosses : All hitboxes have been reworked - You won't be hit by Undertaker's hat for example
- Black Market : Price adjustments
Visual Updates
- Serra's portrait has been updated to more closely ressemble her main menu counterpart
- Ollin's portrait has been updated to more closely ressemble its main menu counterpart
- Nigel's portrait has been updated to more closely ressemble his main menu counterpart
- Serra's Bowgun unlock Icon has been updated
- Nigel's unlock Icon has been updated
- Ollin's unlock Icon has been updated
- Roger's unlock Icon has been updated
- Natoko's unlock Icon has been updated
- R0B3RT's unlock Icon has been updated
- Slight shade added on the map
- Onion FX update
- Seismic Dance FX update
New Achievements
- Against all odds
- Agendaddict I
- Agendaddict II
- Agendaddict III
- I can do this all day
- All over the place
- Amazing feat I
- Amazing feat I
- Artemis' emisary
- As long as it works
- Billionaire Philantropist
- Bury the dead
- Catch me if you can
- Climactic finale
- Coffee High
- Common feat I
- Common feat II
- Common feat III
- Common feat IV
- Demi-god
- Deus ex Machina
- Duel of Fates
- Fastest draw in Greenhill
- Get High on your Own Supply
- Hanging by a thread
- Impressive feat I
- Impressive feat II
- Impressive feat III
- Impressive feat IV
- Incredible feat I
- Incredible feat II
- Incredible feat III
- Incredible feat IV
- Jump Scare
- Jumpy Behaviour
- Lethal shot
- The one with the loaded gun
- Longjump Champion
- Lucky Luke
- Marathoneer
- Overtaken
- Pack Master
- Party in the streets
- Plague Bearer
- Redemption Arc
- Rest in peace
- Science prevails
- Six Feet Under
- The start of something big
- Sweet Revenge
- Tag Extreme
- Talented
- Tireless
- Trial and success
- Untouchable
- Unwavering
- Vampire
Bug Fixes
- Inventory now work even when player has no object yet
- Nitro crit's explosion do the proper planned damage now
Hot Fixes in version 0.16
- Fixed issue with characters unlocks
- Russian language is now selectable from the game steam properties menu
