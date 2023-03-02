- Added Dualsense compatibility.
- Fixed: World map music would still play after exiting the portal too fast.
- Fixed: Wrong text when trying to leave an expedition.
- Fixed: Player unable to click on the captured option of the bestiary during an objective.
- Fixed: Player unable to click in the "X" to close the runes panel.
- Fixed: A lot of translation fixes.
- Fixed: Creatures would spawn and die after the creature spawn event already ended.
- Changed the color of selected creatures during the ascension panel.
- Fixed: Null reference error of Kriza's attack.
- Fixed: Player unable to return to village during Ixer Third Encounter using the pause menu.
- Fixed: Player was able to stay in the same position as the Divine Essence during the Ixer Encounter 2.3.
- Fixed: Player unable to walk close to the bridge's edge after defeating Ixer in the Encounter 1.3.
- Fixed: Player unable to buy another Dish of the Day after dying in the Third Ixer Encounter.
- Fixed: Click indication on the ground during the cutscene right after completing the main story.
- Fixed: Locked icon in creature images appearing in village.
- Fixed: Wrong confirmation text when returning from the Third Ixer Encounter.
Adore update for 2 March 2023
0.12.0.6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
