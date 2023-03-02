Update, Version 20230302



English

[Pet]New Pet: Crimson Eye (This is the first fusion monster in the game.)

[Pet]Mammoths can now be persuaded to join you. (Difficulty reduction: use Elephantidae creatures to persuade them.)

[Pet]Bears can now be persuaded to join you. (Difficulty reduction: use bears or pandas to persuade them.)

[Pet]Mummy Cats can now be persuaded to join you. (Difficulty reduction: use cats or ghost cats to persuade them.)

[FUSION!]Dr. Kyofu can now do the pet fusion to create something horrible. (Detailed descriptions of this function will be added in future updates.)

[FUSION!]Added a fusion pet list on the game's wiki's pet page: https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Pets

[Skill]Summon Cuties may now spawn Mummy Cats.

[Rating]After cross-checking with some other games on Steam. It seems our game does not really matches "Contains extremely violent or gory content that may not be appropriate for all audiences." Thus, the game rating in both Germany and Brazil shall be lowered respectively.

[Rating]Admittedly we still have some nudity and sexual content, and an anti-censor patch in the Steam Workshop. Thus, the rating is still above at least 14 worldwide. That's just a recommendation to accommodate the rules. It's totally up to you to decide whether the game is suitable for you.

[Rating]The rating update is in according with Steam's recent Mature Content Survey changes: https://steamcommunity.com/groups/steamworks/announcements/detail/3645136992391096609

[Rating]The rating update does not affect any of the previous game content.

简体中文

【宠物】新宠物：深红之眼 （这是第一只游戏中的融合宠。）

【宠物】猛犸现在可以被说服加入你。（难度降低：大象种类的生物去说服）

【宠物】熊现在可以被说服加入你。（难度降低：用熊或熊猫去说服）

【宠物】木乃伊猫猫现在可以被说服加入你。（难度降低：用猫或幽灵猫猫去说服）

【宠物融合】恐怖博士现在可以进行宠物融合，让你获得一些更可怕的生物。（对这个功能的更详细说明会在之后加入。）

【宠物融合】在游戏维基的宠物页面上加入了一个融合宠的列表：https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Pets

【技能】召唤萌物现在可能召唤出木乃伊猫猫。

【游戏分级】经过对比Steam上的其它一些游戏，似乎我们的游戏并不符合“包含极端的暴力和血腥内容以至于不适合所有的观众。”这样的描述。因此，游戏在德国和巴西的分级相对降低了。

【游戏分级】当然，因为游戏中依然包括裸露和性内容，以及一个反和谐补丁在工坊里的缘故。因此全球的游戏分级目前不会降低到14以下。这只是对于现有规则的建议新意见。最终这个游戏是否适合你当前的年龄段，请自行决定。

【游戏分级】本次游戏分级更新是基于Steam的成人内容调查表的更新而产生：https://steamcommunity.com/groups/steamworks/announcements/detail/3645136992391096609

【游戏分级】本次分级更新不影响此前的所有游戏内容。