Chapters Patch is live

Hello there!

It’s been roughly two months since release, how time flies! 🦋

We are glad to see so many of you enjoying our work - many thanks y’all for the support! 🌞

On our side, we have been hard at work to introduce some much needed QoL improvements for after you complete the game for the first time.

Now, upon completing the game once you now unlock (on the same save):

Chapter select - to play any chapter you like! (but be careful - if you want a specific best friend to appear you-know-where, you have to play the game from Chapter 1).

- in case you don’t want to solve them again Persistent collectibles and [spoiler]last song notes[/spoiler]!

We’ve also added a fix for many small issues you have reported so far:

(BLOCKING) Occasional issue in the Forest with the rope puzzles in Chapter 5;

(Soft-BLOCKING) Carillon being unresponsive after singing to it in Chapter 4;

Some audios of the game were not affected by game options (i.e. cutscenes, some SFX);

The Mother's minigame was giving "success" when exiting the minigame without solving it in the Forest;

Minor updates/fixes to Italian and Turkish localizations;

"Save" and "Load" buttons properly localized;

Fire sound active with no fire visible in Chapter 2;

Broken animation in the climbing puzzle in the Forest (when using the key on the stone column);

Broken animation during the [spoiler]monster reveal scene[/spoiler] in Chapter 5;

A few broken character animations during the game;

Bench D2 missing "cogs" icon when the playground is interactable;

Lucy was walking through walls during the “dark village” scene in Chapter 4.

That’s all from us - thank you!

Elfs