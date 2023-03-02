King of the Hill Season 8 | Tier 4 Special Abilities, Brawl Mode Leaderboard

Hello, puny humans!



"When it comes to numbers, you really like to brag about them for whatever reason. And I, the Despot, really like to watch you fight each other to the death over those numbers! That's why I added another leaderboard to the game—to keep track of the aforementioned numbers in the 'Brawl' mode. Besides that, there's fresh content you've been begging me to give to you!"

• Unique Tier 4 Weapon Abilities •

Tank: . During an attack, gives a Tank chance to deal damage to a specific area and reduce an enemy's attack; Fencer: “The Force” . Gives a Fencer a chance to deflect an enemy's attack. Applies only to ranged attacks;

• 'Brawl' Mode Leaderboard •

As promised, we've added a rating system to 'Brawl.' It has a difference or two from the 'King of the Hill' one, though. Here's how it works:

Your rating determines the league you are sent to. The league, in turn, determines how many points you gain or lose depending on the number of wins in your run.

The higher the league, the more PvP wins you need to go up and not down in the rankings.

If you hadn't finished your run (hadn't spent all three lives) and then started a new game, overwriting your older save, your rating will change: the number of wins from your previous run will be counted. For example, if you had started a 'Brawl' run and then decided to start anew without ever finishing it, you risk losing your rating since a start with zero wins is what's going to be counted .

. Unlike 'King of the Hill', there is no regular change of seasons on the 'Brawl' leaderboard. Perhaps the day will come when we decide to reset the leaderboard and start rewarding leaders. However, there are no plans to do that so far.

• Other changes •

Mutation altars now show what mutations are available at the current level;

Random mutations now can be unlocked by defeating other players' armies in the 'Brawl' mode;

Items found using the "Newbie's Luck" mutation can now be sold in the store for 12.5% of their cost;

of their cost; The "Hypochondria" mutation now gives puny humans a universal dodge ability (a chance to avoid taking damage from enemy attacks/abilities) for the duration of the mutation;

Changed icons for some statuses that had previously had a generic icon.

• Balance changes •

“Newbie's Luck”: the chance to find an item: 1 -> 3%. Both Tier 1 and Tier 2 items can be found repeatedly;

“Topochlorians”: damage bonus at latter levels: 570; 700% -> 550; 650%.

King of the Hill Season 7 Results

THE WINNERS:

[table]

[tr]

[th]1.🥇Lectrice[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]2.🥈Izard[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]3.🥉pyro[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Congratulations, puny humans! Special medals have been added to your nickname on the KotH leaderboards.

Season 8 starts now and ends on March 23rd at 4 pm UTC.

