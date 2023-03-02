Update v.0.0.01

Hi everyone,

we've just released a hotfix for a load of minor bugs and problems you may have previously faced in the game.

Bug fixes:

Fixed the error of not being able to choose a new skill when you MAXed most of the other skills.

Ice grenade now works correctly.

Ice saws now works correctly.

Ice emitter now works correctly.

The third location «Ruins» now unlocks correctly.

Corrected errors in descriptions.

Fixed bugs in sound effect.

Fixed instant death by meteorites.

Gameplay improvements:

Saws are now larger and much more convenient to use.

Improved controls for the gamepad.

Full list of changes here. Join the discussion!

In case you missed our new cool trailer, watch it now and share what you think about it in the comments on YouTube!

We've also opened up applications for streamers and content creators to apply for keys on Keymailer! If you want to show our game to your subscribers be sure to leave a request: https://www.keymailer.co/g/games/166227

Have a good one and we'll be back soon with fresh news! While you're reading these, we're already preparing a next patch with new cool stuff for the game =)

Cheers,

Sobaka Studio & ESDigital Games

