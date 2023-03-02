 Skip to content

Kynseed update for 2 March 2023

Hotfix Update 1.0.3.9881

Hello Seedlings!

Thanks to all of you for your support, whether by sending in bugs, for leaving a review letting us know what you think, for hanging out in the community, or even simply playing the game.

If you are getting any issues, please send them in for us to look at (via discord or mailing bugs@kynseed.com).

Here is today's short changelog:

Cʜᴀɴɢᴇʟᴏɢ
❌ Fix for crash levelling up fishing rod
❌ Fix for crash with gluttons trough
❌ Fix for potential hang on buying shop if the player has large amounts of money

