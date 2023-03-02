 Skip to content

Artifact update for 2 March 2023

Artifact v0.76.3 - Release and Changelog

Patchnotes via Steam Community

*Fixed issue with larger breast sizes hanging askew on the Female Muscular base

*Fixed new issue regarding save file names, they should now work as expected (as long as you quit the game from the menu)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2082271
