Reign Of Dwarf Playtest update for 2 March 2023

Playtest Content and bug fix update !

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

**[FIX] UI BG, Contrast with font was not good
[FIX] UI BG, was in some display overlapping content
[FIX] UI InventoryMenu buttons, was not visible :

  • Now have colored BG
  • Size and placement changed (Health bar info updated too)
    [FIX] UI Inventory menu, hide selection BG in inventory when nothing is selected
    [FEAT] new BG prefab, to edit bg on all UI easily
    [FEAT] UI Global, text font and size adapted
    [FEAT] List extensions, SetActiveObjects() : to cast Object to GameObj then setActive all obj of the list
    [FEAT] MapSaveLoadManager : Create a manager to save/load the map
    [REFACTO] BiomeManager : Don't load the map from a xml file 1GB
    [FEAT] TerrainHelper : Add some helper method for the terrain
    [FIX] DiggingTool : No renderer in LOD Group
    [FIX] UI, Inventory Button Tab was fucked : was overrided in Mainscene
    [FIX] [NO-BUILD] animation 1st crossbow : animation corrected
    [REFACTO] AB_Gizmos : Extract DrawCapsule from NonBuildingZone in a script to use it somewhere else
    [FEAT] HarvestableController : Can specify a spawn capsule collision to detect if the object is inside another objects
    [FEAT] NonBuildableZone : Add GoblinCamp to non buildable zone
    [FIX] MainScene : Make sure the changes on GoblinCamp & Tower is applied
    [FEAT] MainScene : Attempt to spawn more decoration on the map
    [FIX] AB_Gizmos : Put editor code only under #if UNITY_EDITOR
    [FIX] MainScene : Revert inventoryUIMenuManager
    [FIX] HarvestableController : Move GetRealSpawnCollision from Editor only code
    [FIX] NonBuildingZone : NonBuildingZone wasn't registered after spawn
    [FIX] ProcBuildingSpawner : Flatten terrain position was not correct
    [FEAT] UI Blacksmith, Researching :
  • Display percentage of chance to learn when can learn
  • Display info text saying to upgrade bench when bench is to low level
    [AUDIO] Add Lava Loop Event
    RTPC VOIP_Volume
    [FEAT] {WIP} Added crossbow. (Animation don't work for observers)
    [FEAT] Add VOIP slider volume in sound op

