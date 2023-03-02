Playtest Content and bug fix update !

**[FIX] UI BG, Contrast with font was not good
[FIX] UI BG, was in some display overlapping content
[FIX] UI InventoryMenu buttons, was not visible :
- Now have colored BG
- Size and placement changed (Health bar info updated too)
[FIX] UI Inventory menu, hide selection BG in inventory when nothing is selected
[FEAT] new BG prefab, to edit bg on all UI easily
[FEAT] UI Global, text font and size adapted
[FEAT] List extensions, SetActiveObjects() : to cast Object to GameObj then setActive all obj of the list
[FEAT] MapSaveLoadManager : Create a manager to save/load the map
[REFACTO] BiomeManager : Don't load the map from a xml file 1GB
[FEAT] TerrainHelper : Add some helper method for the terrain
[FIX] DiggingTool : No renderer in LOD Group
[FIX] UI, Inventory Button Tab was fucked : was overrided in Mainscene
[FIX] [NO-BUILD] animation 1st crossbow : animation corrected
[REFACTO] AB_Gizmos : Extract DrawCapsule from NonBuildingZone in a script to use it somewhere else
[FEAT] HarvestableController : Can specify a spawn capsule collision to detect if the object is inside another objects
[FEAT] NonBuildableZone : Add GoblinCamp to non buildable zone
[FIX] MainScene : Make sure the changes on GoblinCamp & Tower is applied
[FEAT] MainScene : Attempt to spawn more decoration on the map
[FIX] AB_Gizmos : Put editor code only under #if UNITY_EDITOR
[FIX] MainScene : Revert inventoryUIMenuManager
[FIX] HarvestableController : Move GetRealSpawnCollision from Editor only code
[FIX] NonBuildingZone : NonBuildingZone wasn't registered after spawn
[FIX] ProcBuildingSpawner : Flatten terrain position was not correct
[FEAT] UI Blacksmith, Researching :
- Display percentage of chance to learn when can learn
- Display info text saying to upgrade bench when bench is to low level
[AUDIO] Add Lava Loop Event
RTPC VOIP_Volume
[FEAT] {WIP} Added crossbow. (Animation don't work for observers)
[FEAT] Add VOIP slider volume in sound op
Changed files in this update