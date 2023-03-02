100-year Anniversary of Kenworth Trucks

Since 1923, The Kenworth Truck Company has been manufacturing trucks, the first of which was built in Renton, Seattle. Today, Kenworth has become one of the leading manufacturers of heavy-duty trucks in North America, and this year, they are celebrating their 100-year anniversary!

With an excellent heritage in quality, innovation and technology, Kenworth has manufactured more than half a million trucks over the decades. To celebrate this amazing milestone, Kenworth Trucks has revealed a special anniversary edition of their legendary W900, which we are also proud to be able to bring to you in American Truck Simulator!

The new special Anniversary Edition of the Kenworth W900 includes:

New long 6x4 chassis painted in red with side markers

New exhaust pipes engraved with the number '100'

New side hood badge logo

New sleeper side badge with Kenworth 100 lettering

New fully painted plate below doors

New paintjob for 86 inch sleeper

New interior version with black dashboard & with red 'Kenworth 100' logo

New interior dashboard trim option with metallic look

New leather seats and bench







But that isn't all. Whilst working on this upcoming addition, we thought it would be the perfect opportunity to give one of our first licensed vehicles in American Truck Simulator a little bit of love in the form of a remodel. We'd like to express our gratitude to PACCAR and Kenworth for their continuous support and partnership since the launch of ATS back in 2016. We look forward to what the road brings for both of us ahead!

So what does this remodel include? As we teased during our Christmas live stream, a special project has been in the works for the Kenworth W900; Which includes new options, parts and accessories and more! We really wanted to bring this vehicle up to our current quality standards with this project.

Starting with cabins, we've added the option to upgrade to the 86" studio sleeper, the largest option yet! All our sleeper options now also include detachable roof and side deflectors. There is also a new customisation point for the studio sleeper side badge. We have also redesigned and added several new chassis options too. There are now 3 chassis sizes, short for the daycab, midsized for the sleeper 72" and long for the studio sleeper 86". Every size comes with 5 versions (6x2, 8x4 liftable, 6x4, 8x4 liftable and 8x6). Every model now reflects if the axle is liftable or drivable & comes with lots of little details including warning stickers and cables.





On top of all that, the fuel tanks are now fully separated and updated to their newer versions which include DEF tanks. This means you will now be able to choose your tank size independently. We have also added an array of accessories including several different doorsteps and door handles, handrails and hood logos.





The cabin and interior were also completely remodelled with great attention to detail, including the colour pallete! This update will offer three cabin trim options, Splendor Slate Gray, Diamond Slate Gray and Diamond Black. There is also a new interior design with a bench for the 86" studio sleeper. Additionally, the front seats now offer the option of being trimmed in a different material from the rest of the cabin; which come in leather and cloth options. Dashboard trims are also available in wood or black plastic.

Along with all these updates, changes & more, the W900 remodel also includes:

A new front bumper

A new modern rearbumper

New modern rear mudflaps

New modern rear mudguards

New modern front mudflaps

New window rubber seals with chrome trim

New LED hood blinkers

As you can imagine, this was quite an extensive amount of work for our team, who worked hard to complete such a big project in-time. We hope that you enjoy the vast number of updates and love that have been put into this update; which did not come without its challenges.

Once you hit the road in your Kenworth W900, we'd love to hear about it! Share your screenshots, videos and more with us and Kenworth trucks using the hashtag #Kenworth100ATS. Don't forget to tag us both as we would love to see them. Happy Truckin' and Happy 100 years Kenworth Trucks!