Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Soul Arena update for 2 March 2023

Minor 1.0.28 + patched match issue

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Minor graphical fixes
  • Tutorial skipping feature

Now without the match input block,
Thank you all for the fast community response, have a great day to all of you out there <3

