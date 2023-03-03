 Skip to content

Sir Whoopass update for 3 March 2023

Polish language and bug fixes!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Whoopers!
Version 2.1.2 is now live and here is a summary of what it contains. As always we encourage you to leave feedback, bug reports and features you would like to see in the game. We read all of your comments and try to answer accordingly!

New features

  • Polish localization now available! Big thanks to Krzysztof Gmyr for the translation!

Bug Fixes

  • Some 100% Dungeon achievements was not triggering properly. If a player has 100% in any dungeon, the achievement should trigger whenever entering any scene again.
  • Ms.Wyverns audio effects was not controllable by audio settings.

That's all folks!
Atomic Elbow

