Polish language and bug fixes!

Hello Whoopers!

Version 2.1.2 is now live and here is a summary of what it contains. As always we encourage you to leave feedback, bug reports and features you would like to see in the game. We read all of your comments and try to answer accordingly!

New features

Polish localization now available! Big thanks to Krzysztof Gmyr for the translation!

Bug Fixes

Some 100% Dungeon achievements was not triggering properly. If a player has 100% in any dungeon, the achievement should trigger whenever entering any scene again.

Ms.Wyverns audio effects was not controllable by audio settings.

That's all folks!

Atomic Elbow