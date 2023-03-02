 Skip to content

EPICA update for 2 March 2023

Early Access Patch 2.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 10675186 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Disabled UE5 World Partition, reverting back to World Composition. This due to random crashes related to the landscape. This means that parts of the landscape needs rework. While at it, also shrinking the starting zone back to roughly the original size. In future updates travel by ship will lead to the next island or continent.
  • Enabled the old loading screen.

