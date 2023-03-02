- Disabled UE5 World Partition, reverting back to World Composition. This due to random crashes related to the landscape. This means that parts of the landscape needs rework. While at it, also shrinking the starting zone back to roughly the original size. In future updates travel by ship will lead to the next island or continent.
- Enabled the old loading screen.
EPICA update for 2 March 2023
Early Access Patch 2.0.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
