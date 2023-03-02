Patch Notes 1.0.15.3

Changes
- Rebalanced drop rate and value of various gatherables that were rarer than intended.
- Adjusted prices of various items.
- Changed the appearance of Glimmercaps to be more visible.
- Increased size of Sweat Salt and Rock Crystal gatherables.
- Adjusted tooltips to various items.
- Added dialogue to Tindrem, Toxai, and Jungle Camp Elementalism NPCs.
Fixes
- Fixed a bug where crosshair would sometimes end up in the corner of the screen.
- Fixed a bug where you could phase through the wall behind you when getting knocked off a mount.
- Fixed a crash related to interacting with house chests.
- Fixed decorations in some houses being in the wrong spot.
- Fixed issue with sandspout spell.
- Fixed issue with boulder spell.
Known Issues
- The item description of pitch says “made from rock oil” when it should say “made from coal”.
