 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mortal Online 2 update for 2 March 2023

Patch Notes 1.0.15.3

Share · View all patches · Build 10675044 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Rebalanced drop rate and value of various gatherables that were rarer than intended.
  • Adjusted prices of various items.
  • Changed the appearance of Glimmercaps to be more visible.
  • Increased size of Sweat Salt and Rock Crystal gatherables.
  • Adjusted tooltips to various items.
  • Added dialogue to Tindrem, Toxai, and Jungle Camp Elementalism NPCs.

Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where crosshair would sometimes end up in the corner of the screen.
  • Fixed a bug where you could phase through the wall behind you when getting knocked off a mount.
  • Fixed a crash related to interacting with house chests.
  • Fixed decorations in some houses being in the wrong spot.
  • Fixed issue with sandspout spell.
  • Fixed issue with boulder spell.

Known Issues

  • The item description of pitch says “made from rock oil” when it should say “made from coal”.

Changed files in this update

Mortal Online 2 Content Depot 1170951
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link