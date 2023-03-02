Korea Dynasty 0.2.15 Update

This update 0.2.15 brings 20 improvements and bug fixes, including weapon windows.
Improvements
items
- Added stone spear item.
- Added bamboo spear item.
- Added window item.
- Salt item added. It is currently held by a fisherman.
- Changed so that pork items come out of boars.
- Sword items can attack while moving just like Ax & Pickaxe items.
- Taro soup can now be crafted.
farming
- Increased the range of judgments that crops can be planted.
- Added the ability to display the fields where crops are planted.
- Added motion when creating fields with a hoe.
balance
- Slightly reduced bear and tiger health. (Note: Bear Tiger AI will be upgraded later.)
- Reduced the speed at which durability decays when using a sleeping bag.
- Spear hit range has been changed.
- Added knockback when getting close to a window.
- Reduced damage of wooden spears.
- Javelin throw now costs more durability than thrust.
Natural group
- Fixed an issue where some plants were overly noticeable by light.
- Slightly reduced fog distance and concentration.
- Reduced the spawn rate of pink flowers.
- Slightly increased spawn rate of normal pools.
Background music, sound effect
- Added sound effects when creating fields with a hoe.
optimization
- Temporarily adjusted by adding a cycle (at least 30 seconds) so that when lag occurs when moving the terrain, it does not continue to overlap.
(This adjustment does not solve the lag phenomenon when moving the terrain. This lag phenomenon has only been slightly improved so far, but we have almost identified the core cause. We will fix it to the extent that you can feel it before moving on this month.)
- Optimized clothing item models worn by players and NPCs.
- GPU instances are applied to pools in the natural environment.
User convenience
- Reduced gathering time and simplified motion.
bugfixes
- Resolved an issue where a weapon's knockback roll would affect the direction the target was looking.
- Fixed an issue where throwing a spear and opening the inventory UI before disappearing would cause the window to be copied.
- Fixed an issue where the cloth wrapped around the forehead would overlap when wearing the Yangban Gat.
The update will be applied after verifying stability by the morning of the 3rd.
Changed files in this update