DOOMSDAY SURVIVORS update for 10 March 2023

The game is now on sale, thank you for your support

Share · View all patches · Build 10674715 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dear survivors,

The post-apocalyptic themed survivor game "Survivors of the Apocalypse" V1.0 version is now available for purchase! We are grateful for your tremendous support and thrilled to play the game with you.

Following a chemical crisis outbreak in the city, the main characters must engage in combat with zombies using magic and weapons. To survive, they must persevere for 30 minutes and defeat all mutated zombies and monsters.

We look forward to seeing you survive in the game! You can also communicate with us on the team discussion board to share your suggestions or report any bugs.

Based on your feedback, we will continue to optimize and develop the game. Once again, thank you for your support, and we wish you a happy day!

