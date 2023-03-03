Card Feature Update v0.30

New:
- Card Feature is now live! Start finding them in Expedition and grow those awesome bonuses that they all provide.
- 17 Card to start with, they all have 3 bonus multipliers, which result in a final multiplier added to the stats the Card is boosting.
- 2 Upgrade added to the Expedition shop.
- 4 Item/QOL to buy from the Soul shop related to the Card.
- 2 Achievements for Charge used & Card Level.
- 1 Leaderboard for Card Level.
- More UI reworked with new shiny popup.
- Account will now have a better way to link platform, you will also be able to see which ID is linked with which email after you successfully created an Account.
- The most requested QoL (or change), was to allow Pets to be equipped and sent in Expedition at the same time, as much as it's not "right" to have them in 2 places, I still made this possible as I saw how many were seeing this as a terrible part of Pets/Expedition. This come with a small 50% Experience reduction on the Pets equipped while in Expedition at the same time (Rank Exp earned is still 100%).
Updated:
- Big rework on the early game balancing.
- Cow Factory now unlock at 2-5-50 instead of 2-8-50, and the first 5 Cow price has been significantly reduced.
- Ascension #0 now require reaching 3-8-50 instead of 4-1-50 and will require 2500 RL instead of 3000 RL.
- Reincarnation infinity corner has got a small unlock condition revamp, most will unlock earlier, allowing to reach the last few sooner.
- Game engine has got an upgrade to one of its latest version (supposedly it should help the game run better).
- Larva will now "reduce" the required experience instead of increasing the experience you are making (to reduce the number as they are approaching the actual limit faster than I expected, allowing me time to work on a bigger system).
- Account panel has new indication.
- Settings for Auto Restart from Expedition to be on/off when you start a new Expedition.
- Offline should now properly kill -9 Area Boss and award the Quest/Challenge.
Fixed:
- World 6 Cosmetic are now showing the correct one.
- Reincarnation infinity corner price displayed for calcium is accurate.
- Skull auto on fermenting exp activate properly.
- Whack upgrade are in the correct order.
- Challenge 9 & 10 had the wrong auto-completion.
- Worm & Cow input popup shouldn't block the Custom button anymore.
- Ascension perk for Breeding and Milk timer will now properly refresh them as you buy them.
- Offline weren't auto advancing Area after 5-9.
