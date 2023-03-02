Added character episode "Minamo 2"!

Added character episode "Hinase 2"!

After the character episode "Hinase", what did Hinase encounter and what did she think... The story of Hinase will be continued.

Also, when the character episode "Hinase 2" is completed

Hinase will appear in the post-ending content, and you will be able to temporarily accompany her!

*The character episode "Hinase 2" will occur after all other character episodes are completed.