ナツノカナタ update for 2 March 2023

Added character episode "Minamo 2"!

Share · View all patches · Build 10674480 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added character episode "Hinase 2"!

In ver1.2.5, a new episode "Hinase 2" has been added!
After the character episode "Hinase", what did Hinase encounter and what did she think... The story of Hinase will be continued.

Also, when the character episode "Hinase 2" is completed
Hinase will appear in the post-ending content, and you will be able to temporarily accompany her!

*The character episode "Hinase 2" will occur after all other character episodes are completed.

Changed files in this update

