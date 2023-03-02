Update notes for v0.0.7

Player transfers

It is now possible, during season mode, to buy and sell players to strengthen squad. When buying, place a bid for a player and await the club to respond. Players can be listed on the transfer market for a quicker sale. Browsing the transfer market for a bargain player, or browse teams and bid direct on players - expect to pay a little more.

Rebase exception player skill levels

This means that some players in a team have more exceptional ability e.g. star players. Star players will be more noticeable faster, better shooting etc than other team mates.

Hair and skin colours

Updated all season mode country club teams with more accurate representable of real life player skin and hair colours.

Attacking runs after passing

Whilst in possession, players will make attacking/triangular runs. The skill aspect is timing the pass with the players run. Can lead to some nice attacking moves to beat the defenders or get into a good crossing position.

Zonal marking

When not in possession, players will mark zonally and move with players to retain a good defensive position.