To The Rescue! update for 3 March 2023

Patch 1.1.143

Patch 1.1.143

Hey everyone! we're back with another update! Mainly more bug fixing this month!

  • General stability improvements.
  • Added better controller support.
  • Added saves for better future proofing.
  • Old saves could still have bugs, if your save is incompatible, we recommend deleting them to restart a fresh experience. We apologize for the inconvenience.
  • UI/UX has better user flow and now supports controllers.
  • Fixed several crashes that happen when some event happens in game.
  • Fixed bugs that make doorways not work properly (Not walkable or creates holes in walls).
  • Fixed bug that prevents some players from unleashing the dogs at the 'Play Spaces'.
  • Fixed bug where it's possible to get stuck in tutorial conversation.
  • Fixed bug that prevents some players from unselecting a blueprint in shelter construction screen.
  • Fixed bug where some saves could not be loaded.
  • Fixed bug where some players saw all their dogs become puppies
  • Fixed bug that prevents players to clock out in some rare situations
  • Fixed bug where the save can become corrupted and cannot be loaded
  • Fixed bug where loading save did not load properly and could lead to random other bugs

