Patch 1.1.143

Hey everyone! we're back with another update! Mainly more bug fixing this month!
- General stability improvements.
- Added better controller support.
- Added saves for better future proofing.
- Old saves could still have bugs, if your save is incompatible, we recommend deleting them to restart a fresh experience. We apologize for the inconvenience.
- UI/UX has better user flow and now supports controllers.
- Fixed several crashes that happen when some event happens in game.
- Fixed bugs that make doorways not work properly (Not walkable or creates holes in walls).
- Fixed bug that prevents some players from unleashing the dogs at the 'Play Spaces'.
- Fixed bug where it's possible to get stuck in tutorial conversation.
- Fixed bug that prevents some players from unselecting a blueprint in shelter construction screen.
- Fixed bug where some saves could not be loaded.
- Fixed bug where some players saw all their dogs become puppies
- Fixed bug that prevents players to clock out in some rare situations
- Fixed bug where the save can become corrupted and cannot be loaded
- Fixed bug where loading save did not load properly and could lead to random other bugs
