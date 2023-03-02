Modifiers Update is now available!

Greetings, Viceroys!

I'm your host Pervun Runebeak and in today's update notes, we're covering all the exciting new content that we added to the game in the Modifiers Update. So sit back, grab some Pickled Goods, and let's get started!

Here's what's new:

8 new Modifiers

Trade Routes interface improvements

Effect previews for retroactive Cornerstones

Stay with us for the full changelog and the developer notes, where we'll give you the inside scoop on all the design changes.

DEVELOPER NOTES

This update’s highlight, as the name suggests, are new World Map Modifiers. A few weeks back, we asked you to share your ideas for new effects in the Community Brainstorm. We were flooded with hundreds of great suggestions and had a hard time picking a handful that we'd be able to deliver in this update. We finally settled on 8 new Modifiers, and we hope they will provide you with fresh challenges and spice up your runs.



Petrified Necropolis Modifier

While not all ideas from the brainstorm made it into the game this time, don’t be discouraged - this doesn’t mean we will just toss aside the impressive list of potential new effects you came up with. Some of the proposals are already present in a different form (as perks for example), and even more of them will eventually end up being implemented in some way (as they might be more suited for something else than a modifier, or require some additional groundwork).

But modifiers are not the only thing coming in this update. We also introduce some very useful UI features that were highly requested over the last couple of months.

Improvements to the trade route panel - a “show only available” checkbox, an option to get alerts when auto collect is on, number of available trade routes on the HUD icon, and more.

A bonus preview when choosing retroactive Cornerstones or buying retroactive perks and building upgrades.

Changes to the way the destruction tool works. It will now always ask for confirmation when trying to remove a building, but holding Shift will automatically skip the confirmation popup.

And multiple other, smaller improvements.



We also took a closer look at Order balance in this update. While there are a lot of different objectives to go for in the game, some of them are a bit problematic (be it too difficult, too unrewarding, or too homogeneous), so rather than adding new ones, we decided to clean this system up a bit. Our main goals were twofold - to try and remove duplicates (Orders with very similar objectives), and to widen the pool of meaningful choices (by boosting rarely picked Orders and nerfing some of the most trivial ones). As always, the balance of this system is never really “done”, and we will return to Orders in the future, once we see the effects of today’s changes.

Lastly, some of you might be happy to hear that we added another two new music tracks to the Scarlet Orchard, and revamped a lot of ambient sounds in the game. We also fixed multiple bugs and slightly improved the game’s performance. We are planning a more thorough performance pass in the near future, but we first want to release an experimental update with some of the changes, to see if we are able to address the most prevalent issues without breaking anything else (as this is mostly an engine-level upgrade, not fully in our control).

Thank you for providing us with feedback and suggestions for the new update. If you’d like to share your ideas for upcoming updates, here are some useful links:

Steam Discussions, Discord, Reddit - discuss the game with the community and share your impressions

Feature Request Tool - suggest specific new features

CHANGELOG

Number of changes: 104

Inspired by community: 49%

Changes marked with ⚡ were inspired by the community.

New content and features

⚡ Added 8 new World Map Modifiers (inspired by a recent Community Brainstorm). Frosts - A bizarre cold rises from below and engulfs the Sacred Flame. All Hearths have a smaller radius. Abandoned Settlement - Some other Viceroy tried to settle this area, but unfortunately failed... You start with a small destroyed settlement in your initial glade. Untamed Wilds - Nobody settled in this region for multiple Cycles. Every Dangerous and Forbidden Glade contains two threats instead of one (except glades with Archaeological Discoveries in the Scarlet Orchard). Land of Greed - The strange totem doesn't allow you to share your wealth with anyone... Choosing the "send to Citadel" option in Glade Events no longer awards Reputation Points. Petrified Necropolis - Rocks in this region have a very peculiar shape… Dead villagers turn to stone. Gain Meat for every Stone and Clay produced. Gathering Storm - A mysterious force is drawing in heavy clouds. Every year, the storm lasts longer. Overgrown Library - A remnant of a bygone era, when Royal Archivists themselves ventured out into the wilderness in search of knowledge. One of your starting blueprint choices is replaced by a Wildcard (you can choose one blueprint from all unlocked blueprints). Ominous Presence - Something strange is trapped beneath the ground. Gain double the amount of Hostility for each year, but every time a villager dies, Hostility is decreased. All new modifiers were added to the Daily Expedition pool and can also be selected in Training Expeditions.



Balance

⚡ Increased the total number of modifiers spawned on the World Map. You should see a higher density of points of interest on the map, and this change should also make it a bit easier to find certain Modifiers required by Deeds.

⚡ Rebalanced Modifier spawn rates - they are now more equally distributed.

Rebalanced multiple orders in the game. Advanced District Rewards: removed Simple Tools, added 20 Crystalized Dew. Aid For the Beaver Clan Objectives: added a new objective to produce Wood in the Woodcutters’ Camp. Aid for the Human Clan Objectives: added a new objective to build Comfort decorations. Basic Packages (Timed Order) Objectives: replaced Packs of Building Materials with Packs of Trade Goods in the Order’s objective. Beer Snacks (Timed Order) Rewards: removed Amber, added the Tavern blueprint. Bling-Bling (Timed Order) Objectives: decreased the amount of Amber required. Rewards: increased the number of Parts. Building Rush (Timed Order) Objectives: replaced the requirement for delivering Packs of Building Materials with two objectives to build Aesthetic and Harmony decorations. Chest Chaser (Timed Order) Rewards: increased the number of Simple Tools. Cleanliness Objectives: decreased the number of times the need for Cleanliness has to be fulfilled. Construction Work (Timed Order) Objectives: replaced the requirement for delivering Packs of Building Materials with the objective to deliver Pipes. Delivery Objectives: replaced the requirement to deliver Packs of Provisions with the objective to complete Trade Routes. Devilish Curiosity (Timed Order) Time: lowered the time limit by 1 minute. Fearless (Timed Order) Objectives: decreased the number of Forbidden Glades needed. Firestarter Objectives: decreased the number of burned Blightrot Cysts on lower difficulties. Food Provision (Timed Order) Objectives: increased the numbers of required Packs of Provisions Time: lowered the time limit by 30s. Funding the Expedition Rewards: removed Planks and added Parts instead. Happy Beavers Objectives: added a new objective to sell goods to traders or via trade routes. Happy Harpies Objectives: added a new objective to build Aesthetic decorations. Happy Humans Objectives: added a new objective to deliver Grain. Happy Lizards Objectives: added a new objective to discover glades. Harpy Resolve Objectives: added a new objective to fulfill the need for Jerky. Housing Estate (Timed Order) Objectives: increased the number of required Shelters. Human Resolve Objectives: added a new objective to fulfill the need for Clothing. Hunters Objectives: increased the amount of required Meat. Into the Ruins Rewards: removed the Egg Containers perk from rewards, added the Reinforced Saw Blades Perk instead. Into the Wilds Rewards: removed Parts, added Insects instead. Joyful Harpies (Timed Order) Objectives: slightly increased the amount of required Resolve. Joyful Lizards (Timed Order) Objectives: slightly increased the amount of required Resolve. Large Parcel (Timed Order) Objectives: Increased the number of required Packs of Building Materials. * Rewards: Removed the Mortar and Pestle perk and Bath House blueprint, added the Explorer’s Lodge blueprint and the Scout’s Pack perk. Luxury Rewards: removed Incense, added Biscuits instead. Magical Rainwater (Timed Order) Time: increased the time limit by 1 minute. Outpost (Timed Order) Objectives: added a new objective to deliver Amber. Outposts Rewards: increased the number of Simple Tools given as a reward. Pottery and Wine Rewards: removed the Big Phials perk, added the Advanced Filters perk. Increased the amount of Reeds. Pyromancer Objectives: decreased the number of burned Blightrot Cysts required. Added an easier objective version for lower difficulties. Pyromania Objectives: decreased the number of burned Blightrot Cysts required. Added an easier objective version for lower difficulties. Quick Packaging (Timed Order) Rewards: Removed Amber, added Villagers instead. Rainpunk Enthusiast Objectives: lowered the amount of Rainwater required. Ravenous Axes (Timed Order) Objectives: increased the amount of Wood required. Reckless Viceroy (Timed Order) Objectives: Increased the number of completed events required. Speedy Real Estate (Timed Order) Time: lowered the time limit by 30s. The Forum Objectives: removed the requirement to build a Forum. Rewards: removed the Bigger Barrels perk, added the Forum blueprint instead. Thirsty Trader (Timed Order) Rewards: increased the amount of Crystalized Dew. Removed the Advanced Leatherworking perk, added Amber instead. Tooled Up (Timed Order) Time: lowered the time limit by 30s. Trading Master (Timed Order) Objectives: decreased the number of required Packs of Trade Goods and Packs of Luxury Goods. Ultimate Challenge (Timed Order) Time: lowered the time limit by 30s. Urgent Shipment (Timed Order) Rewards: removed Pickled Goods, added Amber instead. Wealthy Trader (Timed Order) Objectives: increased the value of sold goods requirement. Work Break (Timed Order) Objectives: slightly increased the time requirement for not cutting down trees. Time: lowered the time limit by 20s.

Removed two Orders from the game. Allies Storekeeper



UX/UI improvements

⚡ Improved the Trade Route UI. Changed the way the list of offers works. Now all offers are displayed at once (with small dividers for town names). You no longer have to click on towns to see their offers. Moved the buy button for new offer slots from the main offer list to the side list of towns. Removed the biome name from the town slot to make more space for the town name. The biome name can still be seen in the town tooltip. Added a “show only available” checkbox above the offer list. Checking it will hide offers you can’t afford. Added a checkbox to the options menu (in the “Alerts” tab) to enable trade route completion notifications even if auto collect is on (this option is off by default). The Trade Route button on the HUD will now show two numbers: trade routes ready to be collected (on the left), and trade routes that can be started right away (on the right). This should make it easier to make decisions at a glance without needing to open the trade route UI. Slightly rearranged the Trade Route panel (mostly the checkboxes and the headers).

⚡ Added an effect preview in the description of retroactive perks. Now before buying or picking a retroactive perk, you will be able to see the expected bonus from it.

⚡ Changed the way removing buildings works. Now all buildings (aside from roads and decorations) will always ask for confirmation. You can skip the confirmation pop-up by holding Shift when destroying buildings.

⚡ Added an explanation to timed Resolve penalties that were started by Forest Mysteries during the Storm (such as Cloudburst and Creeping Shadows). The tooltip now reads “Timed Resolve effects expire only after the timer reaches 0, even if they were started by a Forest Mystery during the Storm.” to avoid confusion.

⚡ Changed the wording on progress previews in effects that are only active during one season (like Cricket Mating Grounds, Woodpecker Technique, and Improvised Tools).

⚡ Added a new setting in the options menu - UI scroll sensitivity. It affects all scroll bars in the game’s UI.

⚡ Updated the description of the Earthquake effect (Drainage Mole) to also include information about nearby glade events being destroyed by it.

⚡ Improved the wording in the Awakening effect’s description (Infected Drainage Mole) to make it clear that Cysts remain active even after solving the corresponding glade event.

⚡ Changed the wording in the Silent Looting perk description to make it more consistent with other text in the game.

Added information about the radius to some explosion effects (like in the Noxious Machinery glade event).

Added a new graphic setting in the options menu - shadow fade distance. You can now control the distance at which shadows are disabled (to lower the strain on your GPU or increase the graphical fidelity of the game).

Changed the name of the “Modifiers” tab in the Embark View to “Conditions”, to better describe the information that is available after clicking it.

Changed the name and description of the Ruined Settlement modifier to avoid confusion with the new Abandoned Settlement modifier. It’s now called Ruins, and the description states that there is a higher chance of finding ruined buildings in the forest.

Bug fixes

⚡ Fixed a bug with Automatons not being affected by production boosting perks.

⚡ Fixed a bug with removed perks (Religious Settlement and Cosmetic Specialization) still being given as rewards for completing Orders.

⚡ Fixed a bug with the removed Chicken or Egg Cornerstone still being given as a level up reward.

⚡ Fixed an issue with building categories not lighting up on the bottom HUD after receiving a new blueprint.

⚡ Fixed an issue with the Dangerous Lands Modifier spawning a Forbidden Glade in the forest.

⚡ Fixed an issue with failed timed orders preventing players from completing certain deeds (like Defying the Crown).

⚡ Fixed a bug with incorrect upgrade cost tooltips in the Mine, Archaeologist’s Office, and Geyser Pump.

⚡ Fixed a bug with the game setting up a low resolution when launched for the first time.

⚡ Fixed a bug with Geyser Pumps being moveable in settlements with the Levitating Monument modifier.

⚡ Fixed a bug that made it possible to place an invisible building.

⚡ Changed the description of the Friend or Foe effect to take Prestige difficulty modifiers into account.

⚡ Fixed incorrectly switched values in the Prosperous Archaeology perk description in Traditional Chinese.

⚡ Fixed multiple incorrect Korean translations for tooltips and building descriptions (for example Embark Bonuses, Essential Blueprint upgrades, and production building descriptions).

⚡ Fixed incorrect Korean translations for Embark Bonuses and Essential Blueprint upgrades in the Smoldering City.

⚡ Fixed an incorrect translation of the Into the Forest deed description.

⚡ Fixed an issue with overlays scaling incorrectly with the UI size setting in the options menu.

⚡ Fixed a display bug with resource counters on the HUD having an initial value of 99999.

⚡ Fixed an issue with steam particles not being stopped when the game is paused.

⚡ Fixed a bug with the UI being inactive after typing in a value into the limit text field and hitting Enter.

⚡ Fixed a bug with trader arrival icons covering worker slots.

⚡ Fixed a bug with locked perks being available in the Forsaken Altar.

⚡ Fixed an issue with the intro cutscene having a white frame in ultrawide resolutions.

⚡ Fixed an issue with the Rotten Rain Forest Mystery being drawn in maps without Fertile Soil.

⚡ Fixed a bug with some big UI windows not closing when clicking on the background behind them.

⚡ Fixed a bug with two Encyclopedia entries being locked even if a player has unlocked everything in the game.

⚡ Fixed a bug with the Gathering Knowledge effect (Marshlands biome modifier) affecting Woodcutters.

⚡ Fixed a bug with logistics lines being visible even after closing the building UI.

⚡ Fixed a typo in the Blightrot Cauldron working effect description in English.

⚡ Fixed a typo in the Russian translation of the Firekeeper’s Prayer perk.

⚡ Fixed a typo in the tree marking tooltip in the japanese version of the game.

⚡ Fixed a typo in the Spices perk description in English.

⚡ Removed an unnecessary plus sign from the Survivor Bonding description in French.

⚡ Removed an unnecessary minus sign from the Infamous Viceroy modifier description.

Fixed a bug with “mark trees” and “unmark trees” shortcuts being available in the tutorial even before building the first Woodcutters’ Camp.

Other

⚡ Improved the overall performance of the game.

After the last update, we received some reports about the game running slower. Most of them should be addressed now.

We will release an experimental update in the near future with more fixes and improved performance, and move it over to the main branch once it is stable.

⚡ Added two new music tracks to the Scarlet Orchard (Drizzle and Clearance).

Reworked all ambient sounds for the Cursed Royal Woodlands (all 3 seasons).

Added new ambient sound to the Scarlet Orchard (Clearance).

Added new ambient sounds to the Marshlands (Storm).

Tweaked the volume levels of all ambient sounds in the game.

COMMUNITY CORNER

Click to unfold:

Today's Community Corner shines the spotlight on the brilliant sketches created by mcnostril. They’ll make you laugh and they’ll make you think.



Whining by mcnostril (source: Twitter)



Viceroy concept by mcnostril (source: Twitter)

Let’s move on to the memes:



To each their own by Quavinir (source: Discord)



Now kiss by yeo (source: Discord)

Still better love story than Twilight.



I was able to turn the whole forest into a parking lot by u/Tomsomad99 (source: Reddit)

Now you understand why the Forest is hostile.



Zhorg by u/funjordan (source: Reddit)



Just Scarlet Orchard things by Isseus (source: Discord)

As always, we wish you an awesome weekend and hope to see you again in two weeks!

