Hello, adventurers!

Yes, yes, a day 1 patch, very cliche. But I'm taking this day to fix some early stuff. Nothing too crazy - but sometimes, that's all you need.

v1.0.1: The One Day Patch

Added: a new conversation about being able to zoom out

Changed: "Mute Music" and "Mute SFX" are now sliders!

Changed: The Chemist's UI is now a multi-choice menu, allowing better preservation of Food

Fixed: you can no longer obtain any Achievements in Debug Mode

I also changed the Demo to 1.0.1 (it used to miss some fixes), but that's it. I'll be having a little rest and working on bigger content for the next while. See you around!