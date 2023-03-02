Hello, adventurers!
Yes, yes, a day 1 patch, very cliche. But I'm taking this day to fix some early stuff. Nothing too crazy - but sometimes, that's all you need.
v1.0.1: The One Day Patch
Added: a new conversation about being able to zoom out
Changed: "Mute Music" and "Mute SFX" are now sliders!
Changed: The Chemist's UI is now a multi-choice menu, allowing better preservation of Food
Fixed: you can no longer obtain any Achievements in Debug Mode
I also changed the Demo to 1.0.1 (it used to miss some fixes), but that's it. I'll be having a little rest and working on bigger content for the next while. See you around!
