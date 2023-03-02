 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Full Gear update for 2 March 2023

v1.0.1: The One Day Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 10674293 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, adventurers!

Yes, yes, a day 1 patch, very cliche. But I'm taking this day to fix some early stuff. Nothing too crazy - but sometimes, that's all you need.

v1.0.1: The One Day Patch

Added: a new conversation about being able to zoom out
Changed: "Mute Music" and "Mute SFX" are now sliders!
Changed: The Chemist's UI is now a multi-choice menu, allowing better preservation of Food
Fixed: you can no longer obtain any Achievements in Debug Mode

I also changed the Demo to 1.0.1 (it used to miss some fixes), but that's it. I'll be having a little rest and working on bigger content for the next while. See you around!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2212501
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link