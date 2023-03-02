Share · View all patches · Build 10674245 · Last edited 3 March 2023 – 12:13:39 UTC by Wendy

Hey Gatekeepers!

Version 0.9.9.71 is available for download on Steam!

List of changes:

Reduced the number of enemies in The Nowhere. Difficulty curve is now better balanced.

Increased the item selection time to 10 seconds.

Hybrid's bullet spread has been reduced when firing.

Default controller layout has been changed.

Now, if you aim at an inactivated obelisk, you can find out its cost remotely.

Vice's aiming accuracy has been decreased.

Fixes:

- Fixed an issue where the game crashed immediately at launch for some players.

On the statistics screen, the description of all items indicated logarithmic growth.

Plans for the next update:

More legible obelisk indicators.

Shooting in the direction of the view, instead of the dot under the crosshairs.

Launching all skills in a straight line, instead of the dot under the crosshairs.

Limiting the movement of the crosshairs around the character's orbit when using a controller.

Thank you,

Gravity Lagoon

