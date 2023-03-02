 Skip to content

Gatekeeper: Eclipse update for 2 March 2023

Update #2

Update #2

Build 10674245

Hey Gatekeepers!

Version 0.9.9.71 is available for download on Steam!

List of changes:

  • Reduced the number of enemies in The Nowhere. Difficulty curve is now better balanced.
  • Increased the item selection time to 10 seconds.
  • Hybrid's bullet spread has been reduced when firing.
  • Default controller layout has been changed.
  • Now, if you aim at an inactivated obelisk, you can find out its cost remotely.
  • Vice's aiming accuracy has been decreased.

Fixes:

- Fixed an issue where the game crashed immediately at launch for some players.

  • On the statistics screen, the description of all items indicated logarithmic growth.

Plans for the next update:

  • More legible obelisk indicators.
  • Shooting in the direction of the view, instead of the dot under the crosshairs.
  • Launching all skills in a straight line, instead of the dot under the crosshairs.
  • Limiting the movement of the crosshairs around the character's orbit when using a controller.
Thank you,

Gravity Lagoon

