Hey Gatekeepers!
Version 0.9.9.71 is available for download on Steam!
List of changes:
- Reduced the number of enemies in The Nowhere. Difficulty curve is now better balanced.
- Increased the item selection time to 10 seconds.
- Hybrid's bullet spread has been reduced when firing.
- Default controller layout has been changed.
- Now, if you aim at an inactivated obelisk, you can find out its cost remotely.
- Vice's aiming accuracy has been decreased.
Fixes:
- Fixed an issue where the game crashed immediately at launch for some players.
- On the statistics screen, the description of all items indicated logarithmic growth.
Plans for the next update:
- More legible obelisk indicators.
- Shooting in the direction of the view, instead of the dot under the crosshairs.
- Launching all skills in a straight line, instead of the dot under the crosshairs.
- Limiting the movement of the crosshairs around the character's orbit when using a controller.
Thank you,
Gravity Lagoon
